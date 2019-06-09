|
|
Priscilla L. Catanach
- - Catanach, Priscilla L. Age 83 - June 4, 2019 Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; her parents, brother and sisters. Survived by children Kathleen (Michael) Farr, Dawn Catanach (Rick Apodaca), Fr. Richard Catanach, Len (Pam) Catanach, Stacey Leick; sister Charlene (Tootsie) Vallecillo; granddaughters Anamarie Farr, Michael Catanachapodaca, Erin Leick, Kelsey (Matt) Leick-Macari, Amber Leick; great granddaughters Lillian and Charlotte Leick-Macari; many loving family members and of course her precious dog Koty. Priscilla was born on September 5, 1935 in El Rancho, New Mexico near Los Alamos. Priscilla and Ralph lived in Nebraska nearly 35 years and made hundreds of friends. She was well-loved and known for her great cooking, funny jokes, and fiery personality. Following Ralph's death, she moved to New Mexico in 2009 where she immediately made many new friends. She missed Nebraska, most notably the cold, the snow, and the doctors! A FUNERAL MASS will be celebrated by her son Fr. Richard in Las Cruces, New Mexico at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1327 N. Miranda St. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12:10 p.m. Priscilla will be inurned at the Santa Fe National Cemetery next to Ralph.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on June 9, 2019