Priscilla Melon Perales
Las Cruces - Our Lord Father God has called his daughter to be with him in Heaven. Priscilla was born Nov. 9, 1959 and passed away Sept. 22, 2019.
She leavers her only Daughter Frances Darlene Cadena (spouse) Moises Barragan, 3 Grandchildren, Jasmine Nichole Nunez, Adriana Kimberly Nunez, Layla Michelle Nunez.
Following her only Sister Peggy Ann Pettes, and her 2 nieces Marlana Marie Garner, Shannon Brandi Garner and Mother Josie Melon Smith.
Services will be held at La Paz Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at 12 noon, following Mass and Burial at St. Josephs Cemetery.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019