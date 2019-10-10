Services
La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 West Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88005
(575) 526-6891
Priscilla Melon Perales Obituary
Priscilla Melon Perales

Las Cruces - Our Lord Father God has called his daughter to be with him in Heaven. Priscilla was born Nov. 9, 1959 and passed away Sept. 22, 2019.

She leavers her only Daughter Frances Darlene Cadena (spouse) Moises Barragan, 3 Grandchildren, Jasmine Nichole Nunez, Adriana Kimberly Nunez, Layla Michelle Nunez.

Following her only Sister Peggy Ann Pettes, and her 2 nieces Marlana Marie Garner, Shannon Brandi Garner and Mother Josie Melon Smith.

Services will be held at La Paz Funeral Home on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at 12 noon, following Mass and Burial at St. Josephs Cemetery.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
