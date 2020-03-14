Resources
More Obituaries for Priscilla Hidalgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Priscilla Orona Hidalgo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Priscilla Orona Hidalgo Obituary
Priscilla Orona Hidalgo

Palmdale, CA - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend Priscilla Orona Hidalgo

age 63 of Palmdale, CA on Tuesday March 10, 2020.

She was born to Eliseo Leo and Edna N. Orona on May 26, 1956 in Blythe, CA. At the time of her death Priscilla was employed as a Route Processing Administrator with Reyes Coca Cola in Lancaster, CA.

Those left to mourn her passing include her husband of 45 years, Fernando Hidalgo of the family home in Palmdale, CA; her mother Edna N. Orona of Mesquite, NM; 4 sisters; Virginia Ruedas (Mario), Sandra Orona, Annie Morones (Andy) and Julie Orona. Nephews: Mario Ruedas Jr., Daniel Soliz Jr. & Andrew Guero Morones. Nieces: Rita Ruedas, Naomi Soliz, Jessica Morones & Alegria Mendoza.6 great nieces: Raquel, Marley, Sophia, Alitzel, Kali & Olivia. 7 great nephews: Daniel, Joaquin, Mario III, Jimmy Boy, AJ, Mason & Santino; The Hidalgo Family from Sunland Park, NM; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Priscilla will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her laughter and great sense of humor. She was a loving, caring, generous and big-hearted person. She was an animal lover, caring for several dogs and many cats! She was a dedicated and loyal employee. She worked in the Accounting Department for National Construction Rentals in Mission Hills, CA for over 20 years. She had a Coffee Break Supplies small business delivering break room supplies.

She is preceded in death by her father, Eliseo Leo Orona.

Funeral services to be held March 19, 2020 at Eternal Valley Memorial in Newhall, CA
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Priscilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -