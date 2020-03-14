|
|
Priscilla Orona Hidalgo
Palmdale, CA - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend Priscilla Orona Hidalgo
age 63 of Palmdale, CA on Tuesday March 10, 2020.
She was born to Eliseo Leo and Edna N. Orona on May 26, 1956 in Blythe, CA. At the time of her death Priscilla was employed as a Route Processing Administrator with Reyes Coca Cola in Lancaster, CA.
Those left to mourn her passing include her husband of 45 years, Fernando Hidalgo of the family home in Palmdale, CA; her mother Edna N. Orona of Mesquite, NM; 4 sisters; Virginia Ruedas (Mario), Sandra Orona, Annie Morones (Andy) and Julie Orona. Nephews: Mario Ruedas Jr., Daniel Soliz Jr. & Andrew Guero Morones. Nieces: Rita Ruedas, Naomi Soliz, Jessica Morones & Alegria Mendoza.6 great nieces: Raquel, Marley, Sophia, Alitzel, Kali & Olivia. 7 great nephews: Daniel, Joaquin, Mario III, Jimmy Boy, AJ, Mason & Santino; The Hidalgo Family from Sunland Park, NM; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Priscilla will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her laughter and great sense of humor. She was a loving, caring, generous and big-hearted person. She was an animal lover, caring for several dogs and many cats! She was a dedicated and loyal employee. She worked in the Accounting Department for National Construction Rentals in Mission Hills, CA for over 20 years. She had a Coffee Break Supplies small business delivering break room supplies.
She is preceded in death by her father, Eliseo Leo Orona.
Funeral services to be held March 19, 2020 at Eternal Valley Memorial in Newhall, CA
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020