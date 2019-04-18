|
Prudencio Garcia
Las Cruces - Our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend, PRUDENCIO GARCIA, age 84, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loved ones. He was born April 28, 1934 in Valle de Olivos, Chihuahua, Mexico to Leonardo and Maria Ochoa Garcia. Mr. Garcia retired from a food packing company in California and attended the Templo Roca de Salvacion Church in Anthony.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of fifty-two years, Maria Jacinta Gasca Garcia of the family home; three daughters. Velia Martinez (David) of Colorado, Angelica Urbina (Larry) of Rio Rancho and Delaney Sanchez of Anthony; three brothers, Felix Garcia (Rosario) Hector Garcia (Evangelina) all of Chamberino, and Leonardo Garcia of Las Cruces; a sister, Isabel Portillo also of Chamberino. Other survivors include eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Lino and Benito Garcia.
Visitation for Mr. Garcia will begin at 10 AM Friday, April 19, 2019 at Templo Roca de Salvacion, 420 Miller Street in Anthony where the Funeral Service is scheduled for 11 AM with Pastor Raymundo Sandoval officiating. At Mr. Garcia's request cremation will follow and Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascrues.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 18, 2019