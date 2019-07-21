|
Rachel Montez Gutierrez
Truth or Consequences - Rachel Montez Gutierrez 44, of Truth or Consequences, passed away on July 16, 2019 in Albuquerque New Mexico. Rachel was born in Las Cruces New Mexico to Julian Garcia Montez II and Socorro Aguilera Montez on December 21, 1974. She went to school and graduated from Hatch Valley. Rachel worked as a CNA and a caregiver for New Mexico State Veterans Home and Ambercare for many years. Rachel was preceded in death by her mother Socorro Montez and her sister Norma Moreno. Rachel is survived by her husband Jose Gutierrez, her three daughters; Sabrina Gutierrez, Vanessa Gutierrez, & Emily Gutierrez. She is also survived by father Julian Garcia Montez II, brother Steve (Diana) Montez of Garfield, sister Minerva (Benny) Fuentes of T-or-C, brother Anthony Montez of Hatch and brother Christopher (Jennifer) Montez of Hatch. Rachel is also survived by her nephew Isaac (Lily) Fuentes of T-or-C, niece Priscilla Fuentes of T-or-C, niece Melissa (Ernesto) Garcia of Hatch, nephew Augustine Herrera of Hatch, niece Stephanie (Mark) Fallert of Las Cruces, nephew Julian Montez III of Garfield, niece Catherine Montez of Garfield, nephew Aaron Montez of Hatch, nephew Ryan Montez of Hatch, niece Megan Montez of Hatch and Brooke Montez of Hatch along with many extended family members and friends.
Per Rachel's request, private Memorial services will be held at La Paz Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces New Mexico 88005. To sign the online guestbook visit wwwLaPazGrahams.com.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 21, 2019