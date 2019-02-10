|
Mrs. Rachel P. Clark entered into the Healing Arms of her Lord and Saviour on December 15, 2018. Prior to moving to San Diego, California, Mrs. Clark had been a long time resident of Las Cruces and a member of the El Calvario United Methodist Church since 1966.
In 1968 Rachel married Richard Clark, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Grace Velasquez and three granddaughters Victoria, Alexandra and Rachel.
Upon Mrs. Clark's arrival to Las Cruces, her first employment was as Assistant Director of the Christian Day Nursery. She continued her education and earned a certificate from NMSU's Homemakers College. She was a long-time employee of New Mexico Health and Social Services.
While attending El Calvario she was very active in the United Methodist Women and various other church committees. She also obtained her Lay Speaker's credentials.
At Mrs. Clark's passing, her body was donated to ScienceCare which benefits science and medical research. In honor of her donation, a tree will be planted via Memory in Nature and the National Forest Foundation program. Also, PEO (a philanthropic educational organization) sent a Chapter memorial gift in honor of Mrs. Clark to support scholarships for women studying medicine.
Mrs. Clark's Committal service is to be held on Friday, February 15th at 1:30 p.m. at the Hillcrest Memorial Garden Cemetery Mausoleum. Rev. George Miller from El Calvario United Methodist Church will be officiating. Special music will be provided by Mr. & Mrs. Jerry Smith.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 10, 2019