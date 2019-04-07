|
Rachel T. Baca
Las Cruces - RACHEL "NENA" TERRAZAS BACA, age 89, of Las Cruces passed away Friday March 29, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loved ones. "Nena", as she was fondly known to family and friends was a devoted homemaker and was an active member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, since 1972. Rachel and her husband, Gilbert worked for years in pre-marriage counseling. She helped with music ministry and even though she didn't sing or play an instrument, she made her home available to the group since Gilbert played the guitar in the choir. Rachel was involved in many things; she helped at the Prayer Center, March of Dimes, and the Election Polls; she baby sat and was a 2nd mom to many. "Nena's" favorite pastime was working on crafts and planting flowers. Rachel, was born in Mesilla Park to Eulogio and Julia Terrazas on October 2, 1929. She lived in Hatch, El Paso, and San Francisco before settling in Las Cruces. Nena was a member of the Court Santa Cruz # 1298 Catholic Daughter of the Americas and on October 15, 1995 Rachel, was presented the Catholic Daughter of the Year award.
In 1951 Nena, married the love of her life, Gilbert S. Baca and on July 29, 1959 Rachel gave birth to triplets and it was the first of its kind on record in Las Cruces and in the county.
Survivors include five sons, Gilbert Baca, Henry Baca, Michael Baca (Terri) and Joel Baca all of Las Cruces and Larry Baca (Deborah) of Rio Rancho; three daughters, Linda Ledesma (Jerry), Diana Quintana (Johnny) and Terri Baca; two sisters, Elvira Molina (Robert) and Elpidia Vasquez (Frank) all also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren ten great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Nena was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Gilbert S. Baca on December 13, 1989; a sister and six brothers.
Visitation for Mrs. Baca will begin at 6 PM Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Garden Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will Jerry J. Ledesma, Aaron Baca, Christopher Quintana, Randy Baca, Alex Fresquez and Matthew Baca. Honorary bearers will be her granddaughters, Stacey Carver, Kimberly Harris, Ryanne Baca, Brittney Ingram, Amber Baca and Karalyn Baca.
The Baca Family has entrusted their loved one to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 7, 2019