Rafael Perez Duran
Rincon - Rafael Duran, age 79, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice. He was born in Villa Ahumada, Chihuahua, the son of Pedro and Maria Esther Duran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Manuela Duran and is survived by sons Rodrigo Duran (Sandra Valencia), Rafael Duran (spouse Eileen Duran), daughter Sonia Castellano (spouse Randy Castellano) and six grandchildren, Isaac Duran, Alex Duran, Ralph Duran Jr., Jennifer Duran, Erica Castellano and Natalie Castellano. Rafael was a humble soul who loved to help others. His smile and character, even through his declining health, reflected peace and tremendous faith in God. He worked for many years at Archer Pecan Nursery and worked at Halsell Farm before retiring. His hobbies included working outdoors and spending time with his friends. He also enjoyed helping out at the local senior citizen center. A rosary will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 7:00 pm (viewing at 6:00 pm). Mass and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 am (viewing at 9:00 am). Rosary and funeral services will be held at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church, 117 Hartman St., Hatch, NM 87937. He will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery following the funeral services. Arrangements entrusted with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-graham's
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 17, 2019