Services
La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces
555 W. Amador
Las Cruces, NM 88001
(575) 526-6891
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church
117 Hartman St.
Hatch, NM
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church
117 Hartman St.
Hatch, NM
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church
117 Hartman St.
Hatch, NM
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church
117 Hartman St.
Hatch, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rafael Duran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rafael Perez Duran

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rafael Perez Duran Obituary
Rafael Perez Duran

Rincon - Rafael Duran, age 79, went to be with the Lord on March 13, 2019 at Mesilla Valley Hospice. He was born in Villa Ahumada, Chihuahua, the son of Pedro and Maria Esther Duran. He was preceded in death by his wife, Manuela Duran and is survived by sons Rodrigo Duran (Sandra Valencia), Rafael Duran (spouse Eileen Duran), daughter Sonia Castellano (spouse Randy Castellano) and six grandchildren, Isaac Duran, Alex Duran, Ralph Duran Jr., Jennifer Duran, Erica Castellano and Natalie Castellano. Rafael was a humble soul who loved to help others. His smile and character, even through his declining health, reflected peace and tremendous faith in God. He worked for many years at Archer Pecan Nursery and worked at Halsell Farm before retiring. His hobbies included working outdoors and spending time with his friends. He also enjoyed helping out at the local senior citizen center. A rosary will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 7:00 pm (viewing at 6:00 pm). Mass and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10:00 am (viewing at 9:00 am). Rosary and funeral services will be held at Our Lord of Mercy Catholic Church, 117 Hartman St., Hatch, NM 87937. He will be laid to rest at Garden of Memories Cemetery following the funeral services. Arrangements entrusted with La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. To send condolences go to www.lapaz-graham's
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now