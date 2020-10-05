Ralph C. Nevarez, Jr.
Las Cruces - Ralph C. Nevarez Jr. 55 years of age passed away in the evening of September 12th, 2020 in Las Cruces, NM.
Ralph Jr. was the sixth child born to Ralph C. and Natalia C. Nevarez in 1965 at Memorial Medical Hospital in Las Cruces, NM. He graduated from Mayfield High School in 1983, received an Associate Degree from Mesa Community College and attended Western International College.
During the 28 years in his manufacturing career, Ralph rose to management and superintendent positions. While employed by TRW in Mesa, AZ for 16 years, he was selected to be superintendent for night shift managing two different shifts and four team leaders; helping to establish Operation of Excellence Metrics for Production Teams. In 2004, Ralph was offered a position as Department Manager for Kavlico in Moorpark, CA managing four different areas and mentoring 5 Team Leaders. When company relocated Ralph returned to Phoenix, AZ in 2007. He was hired by Assa Abloy, a manufacturer of mechanical locks and eletromechanical locking systems, as production manager responsible for site-wide development and execution of production plans.
Ralph did not manage his teams from his office; he was along side them in the production lines. He was seldom in his office. He knew all his staff by name and was aware of their family members. Ralph was attentive to their needs and suggestions. The relationship between them improved overall morale in the company and increased production. The staff was always willing to work overtime when he requested and were eager to improve production. When Ralph was allocated additional funds for the department he would have lunch catered for his staff and when he was given recognition for improvements, he requested the employees on production lines be recognized. Ralph was conscientious of others, respected and treated others as he would like to be treated and respected.
Ralph enjoyed spending time with family, sports, fishing and most of all he enjoyed music and dancing. He was very social and became friends with everyone he met, young and elderly. It was not unusual for him to assist the elderly or anyone in need at the grocery stores, gas stations or where ever he encountered them. We will miss his joyous smile and stimulating conversations encouraging us to expand our thinking process.
He is predeceased by his parents, Ralph C and Natalia C Nevarez. Ralph is survived by his son Christian Nevarez (Phoenix), Stepson Grant Wilson(Phoenix), former wife Donna Wilson(Phoenix); three brothers Daniel(Las Cruces/Phoenix), Robert(Phoenix), John(Las Cruces); three sisters Teresa Nevarez Amezquita(Las Cruces), Elizabeth Banegas(Las Cruces), Janet Alvarado(Las Cruces); three half sisters Celina Chavez(Las Cruces), Rachel Medina(Las Vegas, NV), Cynthia Nevarez(Las Cruces) many nieces, nephews and cousins in addition to several friends.
Services will be held at 10:30 am, Friday October 9, 2020 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S Espina Street, Las Cruces NM. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Christian Nevarez, Daniel R. Nevarez, Jr., Jaime Banegas, Robert C. Nevarez, Jr., Orlando Reyes and Morris Fielder. Honorary pallbearers are John Nevarez, Armando Murillo and Michael Garcia.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
