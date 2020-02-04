|
Ralph E. Cristofaro
Las Cruces - RALPH EDWARD CRISTOFARO, slipped quietly into eternal rest with God on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Ralph was born in Cranston, R.I. on February 16, 1933. He joined the Air Force in 1951 and was stationed in Tucson, AZ, where he met and married the love of his life, Janet. They spent the next 65 years building a life and raising a family together.
After his discharge in 1956 they moved to California where Ralph was employed at Lockheed Missile and Space Company in Sunnyvale, where he worked in quality control. He retired from management after 34 years with the company. They relocated to Las Cruces in 2007 where Ralph worked on a GP4 home built airplane in his garage.
Ralph was a devoted family man and ready to jump in and help whoever and wherever he was needed. He learned to build houses helping a friend and continued to carry on the building of five more homes for him and his family to enjoy.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Janet; four daughters, Rebecca DeAmaral, of Prescott Valley, AZ, Lisa Orton of Acworth, GA, Angela Moore of Morgan Hill, CA and Julie Cristofaro of Cotopaxi, CO. Other survivors include seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by three brothers, Daniel, Pat and Joe Cristofaro and a sister, Mary Gendron Glidewell.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Saint Andrews Church, 518 N. Alameda Blvd. Inurnment of cremains will take place in Gilroy, California at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Saint Andrew's Hospitality House, 518 N. Alameda Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88005 in Ralph's memory.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020