Ralph Molina
Las Cruces - Reverend Ralph Joseph Molina passed to his heavenly mansion to be with his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ on May 15, 2020, in Las Cruces, New Mexico at his home, surrounded by his loving wife, Norma, children Melissa and Michael, daughter-in-law Rose, and his beloved dog, Snoopy.
Ralph Molina or "Raulito" as he was lovingly known to his siblings was born in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico on June 5, 1939, to parents Don Avelino Molina and Dona Carmen Vega. At 5 years of age, he came to the mainland, New York City, with his parents where he was raised in the Bronx and Brooklyn, New York until he was 21 years of age. After receiving Jesus as his saviour at age 21, he moved to La Puente, California, where he attended the Latin American Bible Institute and graduated from in 1967 in order to become a minister for the glory of God. While in California, he met his wife, Norma Thelma Lopez, in San Jose, California, and they were married on July 27, 1968. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Spanish and History from West Texas State University in May 1979 and received his teaching certification in the state of Texas. For the next 50 years, he was a Christian minister, counselor, director of drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers, and chaplain in Colorado, West Texas, and Southern New Mexico. He was an ordained United Methodist Minister and graduated with a degree in theological studies from the Perkins School of Theology at the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. For the last years of his life, he along with his wife Norma were pastors of One Way Life Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
His true love though was working with drug and alcohol addicted men and bringing them to the saving power and grace of salvation through Jesus Christ. He worked for several years at Jericho House Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, along with his faithful assistant Alfredo Valenzuela leading many addicts to Christ and a sober life.
His pride and joy were his children, Dr. Melissa Molina, his beloved daughter, and his only son, Michael Molina, a long-time MRI Technologist at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. They gave him joy daily and he was extremely proud of their successful medical careers. The love of his life was his wife of 52 years, Norma Molina, who was his companion, his friend, and supported him in every endeavor he attempted to accomplish in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws J.E. and Elvira Lopez, his brother-in-law Jay Lopez, his siblings Bruni, Tati, Iris, Josephine, Pete, Gerardo, most recently his nephew Angel Santiago.
Visitation will be at La-Paz-Graham Funeral Home 555 West Amador, Las Cruces NM 88005 from 0900AM to 1045AM on Thursday, May 21, 2020 with 5 people allowed every 10 minutes. Please park in the lot beside the funeral home and stay in your vehicles until you are allowed inside. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2020 at La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home 555 West Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005 at 11:00 AM through livestream on FACEBOOK. Please click on link to entire service online at the FACEBOOK site of his daughter Melissa Molina. To sign the online guest book visit www.LaPaz-Grahams.com.
Burial to follow online service at 12:15PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 West Picacho, Las Cruces, New Mexico where everyone is encouraged to attend. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 19 to May 20, 2020