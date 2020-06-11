Ralph Oliver
Las Cruces - Ralph Duarte Oliver passed away at his residence on June 7, 2020, at the age of 64.
Ralph was born on July 17, 1955, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He graduated from Las Cruces High School in 1973. After high school he enlisted into the United States Army on July 30, 1974, where he served as a Clerk Typist until his discharge on July 29, 1980. After which he took care of his mother Josephine until her passing in 1983. He would later find himself working in construction, and at White Sands. After an on-the-job accident, he was disabled and couldn't work. Although he could not work, he remained active in his community, volunteering to coach for Special Olympics and selling concessions at the Big Daddy Flea Market for a time. He loved spending his time with his family and friends. He also enjoyed taking his children fishing, camping, hiking, and watching wrestling and movies.
Ralph is predeceased by his mother, Josephine Duarte, and his father, Joe F. Oliver.
Ralph is survived by his former wife, Virginia Lopez, and their children Lori, Ralph Jr., and Kina. Ralph is lovingly remembered by his three siblings Betty Jo Oliver, Martin Oliver and Harold Oliver. Additionally, he leaves behind nine grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made at https://bit.ly/GoFundMe_Memorial.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.