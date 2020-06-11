Ralph "Ralphie" Romero, Jr.



A celebration of the life of Ralph "Ralphie" Romero, Jr., will be held on June 13th, 2020 at the Las Cruces First Church, 5605 Bataan Memorial, Las Cruces, NM at 10am.



Ralphie, 19yrs old, was born November 05, 2000 in Las Cruces, NM. Where he attended Mayfield HS and was a proud employee at Pic Quik. Ralphie was a loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and best friend.



Ralphie had a passion for love. He greeted you with the loudest hello, his immediate contagious smile, as he wrapped you in his amazing hugs, followed by his unforgettable forehead kisses. Ralphie loved hiking, music and the beach life.



Ralphie survived by his loving mother, Mary Esther and Stepfather Ivan Montoya, father Ralph and wife Lori, his beautiful sisters, Yvonne and Marlinda, brother Ivan Jr., including grandparents, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins.



Welcoming Ralphie home with open arms into heaven will be his Uncle Vido, grandfathers and extended family.



Our family would like to extend our love and gratitude to all those who reached out via prayers, calls/texts, social media, and will be forever grateful to donors during these difficult times, thank you, we love you all.



Special thanks to LC First Church, Pic Quik, Allstate, Riverside Funeral Home (Albuquerque) for the cremation services and all those who continue to express love and support.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store