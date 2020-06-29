Ramiro C. Bustamante
Ramiro C. Bustamante

Las Cruces - RAMIRO C. BUSTAMANTE, age 67, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in the presence of his wife and sister. He was born January 21, 1953 in Mesilla to Juan and Maria Bustamante. Ramiro was an Excavator Operator at Johnny's Septic Tank where he retired after 43 years of service. He was a member of the Roman Catholic Faith. Ramiro will be dearly missed. He touched the hearts of many with his sense of humor, jokes, and pranks. And he always gave everyone in his life a nickname of their own. He had a big heart and was always there to lend a helping hand. Family and Friends, as we all mourn together, let us celebrate his life and cherish the memories and stories we each hold.

Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife, Delia Bustamante of the family home; three sons, Carlos Bustamante, Patrick Bustamante (Lina Uribe) and Valentin Bustamante (Jennica); a daughter, Christina Bustamante (Richard) all of Las Cruces; two brothers, Raymond Bustamante (Sabina) and Jesus "Uncle Buck" Bustamante all also of Las Cruces; four sisters, Viola "Lola" Chavez (Jesse) of Mesilla, Cornelia "Lela" Bustamante and Maria Elena "Nena" Hernandez (Francisco "Kiko") all of Arizona, and Juana Rodriguez of Las Cruces.

Ramiro also leaves behind 19 grandchildren, Zabrina, Angelina Jaelyn, Rainey, Angelina Paulina, Alexa, Josiah, Audrey, Gabriel, Angel, Donivan, Cayden, Paxton, Mallory, Gabriella, Richie, Alex, Xavia, Xenia, and Mikey; 4 great-grandchildren, Laila, Tony Jr., Liliana, and Mathew Jr., as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Mike Mata; sisters, Concepcion "Concha" Bustamante and Lisa McCarty; a brother Ruben Bustamante, and grandson, Angel Mata.

Due to Covid-19 limitations, capacity of attendees will be restricted to 55 people. To allow everyone who was part of Ramiro's life to participate in services, the family is encouraging everyone to attend the visitation and share condolences with the family in a rotating manner. Calling hours will begin at 6 PM Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 P.M. A Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at The Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3600 Parroquia Street in Tortugas with the Reverend Valentine Jankowski Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.

Serving as casket bearers will be Carlos, Patrick, Valentin, Donivan and Jesus Bustamante, and Richard Hernandez.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 575-527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com; please feel free to share your memories of Ramiro.






Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
