Ramon L. Chavez
La Mesa - RAMON L. CHAVEZ, age 84, lifelong resident of La Mesa entered the gates of heaven to be with his heavenly Father on Friday, July 19, 2019 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born August 31, 1934 to Angel and Maria Lujan Chavez. Ramon will always be remembered as a salesman in the automobile and hardware industries. He was a communicant at San Jose Catholic Church.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-seven years, Lillian Saenz Chavez of the family home; two sons, Fred Chavez and wife Gloria of Las Cruces and Joe Albert Chavez and wife Sandy of Chino, CA; three stepbrothers, Nemecio Chavez and Alfredo Chavez both of Las Cruces, Ruben Chavez of El Paso, TX. Other survivors include seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ramon was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Raymond Chavez in 2018; two brothers, Lalo and Kelly Chavez; two sisters, Esther Alvarez and Elvira Chavez.
Visitation for Ramon will begin at 6 PM Friday, July 26, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church, 353 E. Josephine Street in La Mesa where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 in the same church with the Reverend Alex Ureña, Celebrant. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in the San Jose Cemetery where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Danny, Christopher, Justin and Joshua Chavez, Nicholas Esquivel, Ralph Martinez, Eddie Alvarez and Gilbert Chavez.
The Chavez Family has entrusted their loved to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 24, 2019