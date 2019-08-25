Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
St. Genevieve's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Duran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona Duran


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona Duran Obituary
Ramona Duran

Las Cruces - August 18, 2019 we lost our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Ramona Fresquez Duran.

She was born in Mesilla, NM on April 12, 1936 (83), she retired from WSMR after 35 years of service.

She was a loving, caring and devoted woman that enjoyed watching softball, loved the Dallas Cowboys and loved to travel.

She is survived by her husband Rodolfo (Rudy) Duran, Daughter Doris E. Ketcherside Rios (Robert), James V. Ketcherside (Jo Ann), Debbie L. Ketcherside (Raquel), Paul A. Duran (Sheryl), Kim Mcalvin (Chuck), grand children, David, April, James/JR, Desiree, Stephanie, Kendra, Angela, Cameron and Brenden, Anthony and 35 great grandchildren, sisters Delfina, Armida, brothers Gabriel, Rudy and Richard and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death are her parents Elizario L Fresquez, Guadalupe C Fresquez, Gertrude Fresquez, son Danny Duran, brothers Luis (Looper) Fresquez, Elizario (Firpo) Fresquez and sister Belinda Giordano.

A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church.

Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign our local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now