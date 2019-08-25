|
Ramona Duran
Las Cruces - August 18, 2019 we lost our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Ramona Fresquez Duran.
She was born in Mesilla, NM on April 12, 1936 (83), she retired from WSMR after 35 years of service.
She was a loving, caring and devoted woman that enjoyed watching softball, loved the Dallas Cowboys and loved to travel.
She is survived by her husband Rodolfo (Rudy) Duran, Daughter Doris E. Ketcherside Rios (Robert), James V. Ketcherside (Jo Ann), Debbie L. Ketcherside (Raquel), Paul A. Duran (Sheryl), Kim Mcalvin (Chuck), grand children, David, April, James/JR, Desiree, Stephanie, Kendra, Angela, Cameron and Brenden, Anthony and 35 great grandchildren, sisters Delfina, Armida, brothers Gabriel, Rudy and Richard and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death are her parents Elizario L Fresquez, Guadalupe C Fresquez, Gertrude Fresquez, son Danny Duran, brothers Luis (Looper) Fresquez, Elizario (Firpo) Fresquez and sister Belinda Giordano.
A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 pm, Friday, August 30, 2019 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church.
Arrangements with Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign our local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 25, 2019