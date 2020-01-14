|
Ramona Gomez
San Miguel - Our beloved mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and sister in Christ, RAMONA GOMEZ, age 91, of San Miguel peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born January 1, 1929 in Los Alamos, TX to Florentino and Beatriz Herrera Gomez. Ramona was a loyal employee of Stahmann Farms for over sixty years and a faithful member of the Cedar Hill Church of the Cross.
Survivor include four sons, Mandola Gonzales, (Andrea) of San Miguel, Chon Gonzales (Vicenta) of Anthony, Pete Gonzales of Fresno, CA. and Sefe Gonzales (Annie) of Las Cruces; two daughters, Isabel Guzman (Sonny) and Aurora Ascarate (Steve) all of San Miguel; two sisters, Beatriz Meza also of San Miguel and Lupe Arellano of Las Cruces. She was blessed to have 20 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and 41 great-great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ramona was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Enrique Gonzales; daughter, Carolina Gomez; two brothers. Lino and Augustin Gonzales; grandson, Orlando Gomez; and a sister, Maria Johnston.
The Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Cedar Hills Church of the Cross, 5550 Stern Drive with Pastor Caleb Perez officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow at the San Miguel Cemetery.
Serving as casket bearers will be Jason Guzman, Jonathan Duran-Guzman, Benito Garcia, Jr. Garcia, Seth Perez, Sonny Montez, Joel Montoya and Angel Gonzales.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020