Ramona L. Garcia
Las Cruces - Ramona L. Garcia, 52, of Tortugas, passed away on March 26th, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM at her home.
Cremation Vigil Services will be Thursday, April 4th at 2pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church located at 3600 Paroquia st. in Tortugas.
Ramona was born to Rosa M. Lopez and Julian Lopez on April 28th, 1966.
Ramona is preceded in death by both parents: Rosa and Julian Lopez, brothers Ricardo, Johnny, George and Samuel Lopez and her sisters Maria Elena and Cipriana. Ramona is also preceded in death by her daughter Angelique Lopez.
Ramona is survived by: Ex- husband Johnny Garcia; sons Dominic, David and Jesus Juan; daughters Rose, Vanessa, Mona and Priscilla. Grandma Mona is also survived by her 30 grandchildren (all her babies).
Donations and memorials may be given to The Salvation Army where she worked for 9 years. Cremation services provided by La-Paz Grahams Funeral Home
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 3, 2019