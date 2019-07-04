|
Randolph Lee Scott
Las Cruces - RANDOLPH LEE SCOTT, passed away on the beautiful morning of July 1, 2019 in the loving arms of his wife, of fifty-nine years, Barbara. He was born October 24, 1937 to Lewis and Virginia Scott in Artesia. After graduating from New Mexico State University in 1959, Randolph joined the Navy but transferred to the United States Army after meeting the love of his life, Barbara. He honorably served two terms in Vietnam before retiring in Hobbs, where he serve as Vice-President of Southern Union Refining. Randolph and Barbara moved to Las Cruces, in 1994 to enjoy the University Golf Course and the grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife, Barbara Scott; his children, Rosilyn and Mike Skibyak, Lewis and Kelly Scott, Randolph Jr., and Janice Scott; his grandchildren, Tristan and Jon Wong, Connie and Damon Ogden, Galen Skibyak, Samantha, Ryan, Lexie, Avery, and Delany Scott. Other survivors include his sisters; Barbara Rayburn, Gayle Scott, Betty Zumwalt, Donna Fezal, and Edgel Vinson. Randolph also left behind many loving friends and family. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lewis "Doc" and Virginia Scott of Artesia.
Randolph also deeply enjoyed his Parish work with the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart Mary right up until his passing.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart Mary, 1240 S. Epina Street with the Reverend Charles "Chuck" Henkle Celebrant. Military Honors will be accorded by the United State Army National Guard Honor Guard and the Marines Corps League El-Perro Diablo Detachment. A reception will follow the services.
In Lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donation be made to your or to Mesilla Valley Hospice, 299 E. Montana Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88005 (575) 523-4700 in Randolph's memory.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care". For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 4, 2019