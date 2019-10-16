|
Raquel Pavia Aguilar
Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, RAQUEL PAVIA AGUILAR, age 93, of Las Cruces entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1926 in Wilmington, CA to Ladislao Pavia and Ramona Chavira. Mrs. Aguilar was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Martin Aguilar of Fairfax, VA; two daughters, Manuela and Eva Aguilar both of Las Cruces; a brother, Ruben Pavia; three sisters, Martha Gonzalez, Elvira Reyes, and Ester Rueda all of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, MX. Other survivors include a granddaughter, Maria Raquel Aguilar as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Martin Aguilar in 2002; a son, Antonio "Tony" Aguilar and four brothers.
Visitation will begin at 5 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 6 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3600 Parroquia Street in Tortugas with Reverend Tom Smith officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019