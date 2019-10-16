Services
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
For more information about
Raquel Aguilar
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe
600 Parroquia Street
Tortugas, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Raquel Aguilar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raquel Pavia Aguilar


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raquel Pavia Aguilar Obituary
Raquel Pavia Aguilar

Las Cruces - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, RAQUEL PAVIA AGUILAR, age 93, of Las Cruces entered eternal life to be with her heavenly Father on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 18, 1926 in Wilmington, CA to Ladislao Pavia and Ramona Chavira. Mrs. Aguilar was a homemaker and a member of the Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn her passing include a son, Martin Aguilar of Fairfax, VA; two daughters, Manuela and Eva Aguilar both of Las Cruces; a brother, Ruben Pavia; three sisters, Martha Gonzalez, Elvira Reyes, and Ester Rueda all of Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, MX. Other survivors include a granddaughter, Maria Raquel Aguilar as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Martin Aguilar in 2002; a son, Antonio "Tony" Aguilar and four brothers.

Visitation will begin at 5 PM Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 6 PM. Family and Friends will join together to celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 3600 Parroquia Street in Tortugas with Reverend Tom Smith officiating. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raquel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Baca's Funeral Chapels
Download Now