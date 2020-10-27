1/
Raul "Eddie" Armendariz
Mesilla Park - RAUL E. "EDDIE" ARMENDARIZ, age 58, of Mesilla Park, passed away October 16, 2020. He was born September 1, 1962 to Clara and Ernesto Armendariz.

He is survived by his loving wife Corina Arzabal Armendariz, son Raul "Ernie" Armendariz, daughter Samantha Norberta Armendariz, grandson Izak X'Zavian Armendariz and mother in law Josie Frietze all of the family home. Three brothers Rafael Armendariz (Mari), Ramon Armendariz, Ricardo Armendariz, three sisters Maria Esther Gonzalez, Esperanza Holguin (Johnny) and Elisa West. Goddaughters Rayanne, Priscilla Ann and Angelina Ramirez.

He was preceded in Death by his parents.

A celebration of life will take place at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday October 31, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church at 200 E. Boutz Road. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, capacity of attendees limited and masks are required. Services can be heard from your vehicle on 106.3 FM in the parking lot.

The Family would also like to extend a special thank you to Mesilla Valley Hospice, Dr. Greenfield and the Memorial Medical Cancer Center for the outstanding care given to Mr. Armendariz.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222. Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com





Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
