Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Raul Ramirez
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
5:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Raul C. Ramirez Obituary
Raul C. Ramirez

Lakewood - RAUL C. RAMIREZ, age 73, of Lakewood, CO passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Sierra Rehabilitation and Care Community surrounded by loved ones. Born to Pedro and Emilia Castorena Ramirez on May 18, 1945 in San Jacinto Rincón de Ramos, Aguascalientes, México, Raul resided in La Mesa, Chicago, IL and Denver, CO. He was employed as a factory worker.

Survivors include three sons, Raul Ramirez Jr., of San Diego, CA, Pedro Ramirez of Santa Teresa, and Robert Ramirez, of Chicago, IL; a daughter, Diana Ramirez also of Santa Teresa; one brother, Pedro Ramirez of El Paso, TX and six sisters, Graciela Corral of Las Cruces, Estela Sanchez of San Miguel, Juana Ruiz of Las Cruces, Mercedes Mitchell of North Carolina, Olga Vigil of Missouri, and Alma Peña also of Las Cruces. Other survivors include twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Raul was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for Mr. Ramirez will begin at 5 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Evening Service is scheduled of 6 PM. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM Monday, October 7, 2019 in the same chapel with Pastors Irma Estela Sanchez and Jesus Vaquera officiating. Concluding Service and Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 5140 W. Picacho Avenue where he will be laid to rest.

Serving as casket bearers will be Pedro, Robert, Pedro Jr., Miguel and Adrian Ramirez, and Javier Corral.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, 527-2222. Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Oct. 4, 2019
