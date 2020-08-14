Raul E. Melendez



Raul E. Melendez passed away peacefully in his home April 29th surrounded by family and his dedicated caregivers.



Born in Douglas,AZ he was a football star athlete, garnishing him the name Rocky for being strong and sturdy like a rock. A Korean War veteran he was an intelligent, responsible and dedicated man who provided a Good Life for his family. Raul came to Las Cruces to work as an electronic specialist with NASA-Lockheed during the 1st moon launch. Later he would become a general contractor building several homes in Las Cruces.



He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, seven children, ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a sister.



Mass services will be at Basilica San Albino @ 10:30 am



Burial at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at a later date.









