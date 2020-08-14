Raul E. Melendez
Raul E. Melendez passed away peacefully in his home April 29th surrounded by family and his dedicated caregivers.
Born in Douglas,AZ he was a football star athlete, garnishing him the name Rocky for being strong and sturdy like a rock. A Korean War veteran he was an intelligent, responsible and dedicated man who provided a Good Life for his family. Raul came to Las Cruces to work as an electronic specialist with NASA-Lockheed during the 1st moon launch. Later he would become a general contractor building several homes in Las Cruces.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, seven children, ten grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and a sister.
Mass services will be at Basilica San Albino @ 10:30 am
Burial at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun News from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.