|
|
Raúl G. Dominguez
Las Cruces - Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, RAÚL G. DOMINGUEZ, age 94, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 13, 1924 in San Andres Riva Palacio, Chihuahua, Mexico to Carlos and Isidora Gutierrez Dominguez. Raúl came from Mexico as a young boy, he worked as a ranch hand and learned the construction industry. He loved gardening, animal and the great outdoors. Raúl was loving, gentle, kindhearted and was known as a joker who was loved by all he came in contact with. Mr. Dominguez retired from the construction industry and was a member of the Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his loving wife of seventy-two years, Josephine Martinez Dominguez of the family home; four sons, Johnny Dominguez of Las Vegas, NV, Andy and Raul Dominguez Jr. of Las Cruces, Bobby Dominguez of Doña Ana; a daughter, Betty Sedillo (Jake) of Lakeside, AZ. Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings.
At Mr. Dominguez's request cremation will take place and a Memorial Mass will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 AM in the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago in Mesilla with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating. The Rite of Committal and Inurnment of Cremains will follow in San Albino Cemetery in Mesilla.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019