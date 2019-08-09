|
|
Raul Hermosillo
Las Cruces - Raul Salvador Hermosillo, 41, entered eternal rest Tuesday, August 6th at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth ad sons Marcus and Angel. He is also survived by his parents Raul and Marie Hermosillo, brother Gabriel Hermosillo, his niece and nephew Jasmine and Gabriel. He is going to be missed by his family and friends. The family would like to thank Mark and Cheyenne Lessard for taking care of Raul through the entire time he was ill. Raul will be greatly missed by all. At his request he will be cremated and there will be no services. For online condolences please go to www.lapaz-grahams.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 9, 2019