Raul Hita
Las Cruces - Raul Hita died at Memorial Medical Center on April 16th, 2019 in Las Cruces, NM at the age of 82.
Raul is survived by his wife, Yolanda Rico de Hita; children, Raul, Saul, Ines, Edgar, and Angela; grandchildren, Stephanie, Walter, Yanet, Noah, Daniel, Demitrios, and Jaxon; siblings, Salvador, Edmundo, Victor, Jaime, Alma, and David. He is preceded in death by his parents, Maria de los Angeles Torres, and Salvador Hita; his sisters Consuelo Hita, Elida Hita; brother Ramiro Hita
Raul was born on October 3, 1936 in Progreso, Durango, Mexico to Maria de los Angeles and Salvador Hita. He married the love of his life, Yolanda Rico de Hita, a childhood neighbor in 1995. His wife and children remember him as a very giving father who encouraged them to pursue every opportunity, they had available.
Raul is remembered by his helpful personality and traits and his passion for fishing. He was a generous and very giving individual who loved helping others and was very loving and affectionate.
A Rosary will be held on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at 7:00p.m. at Getz Funeral Home following a public visitation starting at 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm. Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Our Lady of Purification Catholic Church. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Raul's life.
The family would like to thank the staff at Memorial Medical Center. Special thanks to Beth, Marlana, Jasmine, and Lydia and Dr. Arzabala for their care and dedication.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 21, 2019