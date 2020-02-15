|
Ray G. Abbott Sr.
La Mesa - It is with heavy hearts and sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved father, brother, uncle, step-father and great-great grandfather, RAY G. ABBOTT SR., on Thursday February 6, 2020 at his home in La Mesa. Born in Edinburg, TX, December, 1931, Ray was raised in Houston, TX and graduated Shriner Military Institute in Kerrville, TX. He met his first wife, June Potter while attending the University of Houston in Houston, TX where they were married. They then relocated to La Mesa, where he became a farmer and raised four children. Ray also spent several years in the insurance business with Papen & Grindell lnsurance Company in Las Cruces and during this time was elected to the New Mexico House of Representatives in Santa Fe, where he served one term. Ray then married Ann Kull and lived in Socorro, NM for several years and retired from Amarillo Hardware Company as a salesman. He then moved back to La Mesa after the passing of Ann to be with his children. Ray was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman and loved basketball, he even played against the Harlem Globe Trotters back in the day when they were barn storming across the country. He was always willing to help people and was actively involved in community service with the Lions Club of La Mesa for many years. Ray was an honest man with integrity and was looked up to in the community, and a great Dad and will be greatly missed.
Ray is survived by his sister, Ellowyn Fogo; son, Ray Abbott Jr. (Susi); daughter, Sandra Abbott; stepsons, Larry and Ed Kull (Laura); stepdaughter, Beth Lopez (Jesus). Other survivors include numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren and four nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Kull; his parents, C.B. and Vivian Abbott; brother, Robert Abbott; daughter, Peri Yarbrough and son, Charles Abbott.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 AM in Heart for the World Church, 1605 S Valley Drive, Las Cruces, NM. Inurnment of Cremains will take place at a later date.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020