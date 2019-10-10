|
|
Raymond Felix Barreras
Las Cruces - Raymond Felix Barreras passed away in his Las Cruces home after a long illness on October 5, 2019 at the age of 89.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pablita (Polly); sister Maria Pratt (Larry); children Raymond Jr (Jan), Edwin (Carolyn), Crissie, Paula (Mike), Michelle (Bill); grandchildren Rodney, Steven (Arlette), Jennifer (Pat), Elizabeth (Jim), Angel, Molly, Alex, Sophie, Aerin; great-grandchildren Dominic (Railee), Morgan, Paige, Kylie, Jackson; multiple nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Vicente and Crecilia; brothers, Candido, Carlos, George, Johnny, and Fabian; sister Isabel.
Raymond was born in Reserve, NM on June 25, 1930, in his words, "a hellraiser from the beginning". The doctor did not arrive for 3 days so his birth certificate read June 28, 1930, resulting in his insistence on two birthday celebrations later on in life. He met the love of his life and future wife while attending public school in Reserve and continued their relationship via correspondence while he was enlisted in the U.S. Army. They were later married in Santa Fe, NM on March 26, 1951.
Raymond was a devoted Catholic and had a life-long passion for health and fitness. His proudest accomplishments, aside from his family, was being a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne and a member of the Green Berets. He inspired many others to pursue a life of military service. He lived life on his terms with no apologies.
The family would like to give special thanks to Raymond's caregivers; Elisa Garcia, Comfort Keepers, Ambercare Hospice, Veteran's Affairs staff/caretakers and The Newman Center Eucharistic ministers for supporting him through his final journey. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019