Raymond Marcel Grenier, Chief Financial Officer, of Memorial Medical Center, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, due to complications brought on by glioblastoma multiforme, at the age of 66-years-old.
Raymond was born on July 19, 1952, in Lewiston, Maine, to Stella Thibodeau and Roland Grenier. Raymond had three brothers, Leo, Marcel and Gerard. Raymond married Julie, on May 11, 1991, in New Port Beach, California. He graduated from Lewiston High School in June of 1970. Where he then went onto Thomas College to receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He then continued on to receive his Certified Public Accountant degree in February 1980. In 1993, Raymond was awarded "Chief Financial Officer of the Year" for Summit Health. Shortly after, Raymond was promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Golden Glades Regional Medical Center, in Miami, Florida. While at Golden Glades Regional Medical Center, Raymond opened The Wilt Chamberlain Rehabilitation Center. He also created a successful Bloodless Medicine Program and Chiropractic Program. Raymond loved to play golf with his wife, son, and daughter every weekend. He was also an avid skier and snowboarder. Raymond enjoyed watching his daughter march in her high-school band. Raymond was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce of Las Cruces.
Raymond is survived by his wife Julie Grenier of twenty-seven years. His two loving children, his son Joshua Grenier of Menifee, California, and his daughter Danielle Grenier of Orlando, Florida. His two brothers Marcel Grenier of Methuen, Massachusetts and Gerard Grenier of Lewiston, Maine.
A Gathering of Friends and Family will take place on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Getz Funeral Home a prayer vigil to follow at 7 pm. Raymond's funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Getz Funeral Home.
Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Feb. 27, 2019