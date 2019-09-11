|
Raymundo A. Venegas
Las Cruces - Our beloved son, father, brother, uncle and dear friend RAYMUNDO "RAYMOND" A. VENEGAS, age 26, of Las Cruces entered eternal life on Monday, September 2, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center. "Raymond", as he was fondly known to family and friends was born June 23, 1993 in Alamogordo to Armando and Lucy Angel Venegas. He worked as a labor for Smith and Aguirre Construction and was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.
Those left to mourn his passing include his parents, Armando and Lucy Venegas; two sons, Jesse Ray Venegas and Jaaden Angel Venegas; two brothers, Manuel Venegas and Johnny Angel (Jeanette); and a sister, Juanita Lopez (Jose Montoya) all of Las Cruces. Other survivors include three nieces and two nephews. Raymond was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Antonio and Jessie Angel; a cousin, Raymond Angel; and paternal grandfather, Raymundo Venegas.
Visitation for Raymond will begin at 6 PM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 PM Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 1240 S. Espina Street. The Rite of Committal and Interment will follow in Masonic Cemetery, 760 S. Compress Road where he will be laid to rest in the family plot.
Serving as casket bearers will be Johnny Angel, Manuel Venegas, Jose Montoya, Eliseo Venegas Jr., Martin Gonzalez, Armando Peña, Daniel Aguilar and Armando Venegas.
