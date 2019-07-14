|
Rebecca (Becky) Galvan Chavira
Mesa, AZ. - Rebecca (Becky) Galvan Chavira passed away on June 3, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. Becky had moved to Arizona in August, 2018 to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara Chavira and Allan Streety.
Rebecca, lovingly called 'Rebe' by her family, was born the first girl of 10 children to Maria and Jesus Melgoza Galvan on February 16, 1930 in Fierro, New Mexico. She lived in Santa Clara, New Mexico until her marriage to Conrado H Chavira in January, 1949, at which point, they moved to Bayard, New Mexico and lived there until 1976, when she moved to Las Cruces, NM to be close to her Mother.
Becky is survived by her sister Susie (Gilbert) Maldonado and Brother-in Law, Don Lucero and Sisters-in-Law, Tess Galvan and Helen Galvan. Becky was preceded in death by both her parents and siblings, Elias, Joe, Tony, Phillip Galvan and Carmen (Galvan) Lucero and Juanita (Hugo) Romero and most recently, her daughter, Mary Evelyn Chavira (Osborn). Becky is also survived by her children, Dolores (Michael) Marrufo, Rosemary (Ronnie) Calvert, Barbara (Allan) Chavira-Streety, Joe Chavira (Linda Sedillos), Mike Chavira, Conrad Chavira and Steven (Suzanne) Chavira. "Nonny" is also survived by her grandchildren - Rhonda, Chad, Cody, Dana, Michael Paul, Lupita, Chris, Anna Jo, Toby, Sarah, CH, Danielle, Vincent, Joseph, Christopher, Michaela, Abigail and Elijah. She is also survived by eighteen great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Becky was very active in the medical arena - she worked for many years at Hillcrest Hospital in Silver City, NM and upon moving to Las Cruces, began working for Ron Malleis, MD and then Ann Mercer, MD, who both became close family friends. Becky was a devoted communicant at St. Albert the Great Newman Center here in Las Cruces, a faithful member of the 'daily mass' crowd! Becky was known for her music, she loved music, especially Mariachi and absolutely loved to dance… the stories she could tell about her dancing escapades were countless! No one will ever forget her quick wit and peaceful disposition, very humble yet, when the occasion warranted… a quick scolding! Christmas won't be quite the same without her Tamaleada - dozens and dozens of tamales to eat and give away!
Becky's life will be celebrated at St. Albert the Great Newman Parish on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1PM, the Most Holy Rosary followed by the Mass of the Resurrection, small reception at the Newman to follow. Becky has been cremated and will be interred at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on July 14, 2019