Rebecca Rose Telles
Las Cruces - REBECCA ROSE TELLES
November 17, 1981~ April 13, 2020
It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of REBECCA ROSE TELLES, beloved daughter, niece, cousin and friend who was born on November 17, 1981 and who was called home on April 13, 2020.
Rebecca was our gypsy, an artistic free spirit, a vibrant social butterfly who truly cared and loved everyone she encountered in this journey she called her life. With a unique view on this world, that only she could see, Rebecca chose Love. A pure innocent and childlike love, a love that touched the hearts of us all.
And as those pearly gates opened wide Rebecca was reunited once again with her mother, Peggy Telles Hockmen; grandparents, Mike and Ester Telles; and uncle Jim "Jimmy" Telles.
A true and angelic reunion with the family who proceeded her in death.
She is survived by her only aunt and God-mother, Rosemary T. Parra and four generations of cousins.
Her passion and musical talent brought joy and laughter into not only her loved one's life but to all those who were blessed enough to know her. Rebecca, with no apologies or fear faced this world with an optimistic vision and a forgiving heart, providing her with the strength to make a difference in the lives of so many.
A memorial to celebrate her life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces, and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 527-2222 Your exclusive provider for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care." For online condolences logon to www.bacasfuneralchapelslascruces.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 4 to May 5, 2020