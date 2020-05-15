|
Tia Refugio Palacios
Mesilla - Our beloved Mother, Grandmother,Great grandmother and Tia Refugio Palacios age 91, of Mesilla, left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 14, 2020,at her surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 4,1928 in Delano, Calf. to Isidro Hernandez and Maria Theresa Escarsega. Mrs. Palacios retired from Stahmann Farms after many years of service as a laborer in the nut shelling plant as well as the chicken houses. She was a member of the Catholic Church. She is preceied in death by her loving husband of 65 yrs. Luis Palacios, a daughter Maria Palacios both parents as well as several brothers and sisters. Those left to mourn her included one sister Luz Hernandez Dorado of Carson, Califorina, three sons Manuel Palacios (Marie Miranda) of Rio Rancho N.M. Pedro Palacios of Las Cruces N.M. and Daniel Palacios of Arlington, Texas. Two daughters Lucia Palacios of Las Cruces N.M. and Reyna Palacios of Mesilla. Six grandchildren, Pedro Palacios II, Carlos Palacios, Jose Palacios, Miguel Palacios, Adam Palacios, and Emilio Palacios, three great grandchildren, and several step grandchildren. Other survivors include numerous nieces and newphes and the familia Chariez of Durango Mexico. Mrs. Palacios will be greatly missed!
With Much,Much Graitude the family would like to Thank Dr. Ann Mercer and all her staff for taking care of or mother for many years. The only primary physician our mother ever had and would not change her for the world!
Also Dr Corro and all the nurses and Staff at DaVita Dyalisis, where she spent a lot of her time! Thank You, All of you are truly a blessing!
Dr. Leon and Dr. Colato / Cardiologist, Thank you very much, this is where it all started!
All the Drivers at New Mexico Ride and Medicare Transportation! Thank you, I couldn't have gotten home without you!
Due to Covid-19 limitation on capacity of attendees will be restricted to immediate family only: (No more than five people). Live stream will begin at 10 am Wednesday May 20, 2020 at www.bacastream.com as licensed by the National Funeral Directors Association
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels, 300 E. Boutz Road, Las Cruces 575-527-2222.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from May 15 to May 16, 2020