Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Pioneer Park
West Las Cruces Ave.
Las Cruces, NM
Rex E. (Eddie) Wilmes


1943 - 2019
Rex E. (Eddie) Wilmes Obituary
Rex E. (Eddie) Wilmes

Las Cruces - Rex E. (Eddie) Wilmes, 76, passed away peacefully at home on March 31, 2019.

Eddie was born January 1, 1943 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Ellen and Rex Wilmes. He was the oldest of five children.

He is survived by his wife Jane Wilmes and son Rusty Wilmes (Brandy Snyder), siblings, Jerry Wilmes (Paulette), Sondra Martucci (Paul), Troy Wilmes (Bunny), Paula Dowding (Jim), and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellen and Rex Wilmes.

A celebration of Eddie's life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Pioneer Park, West Las Cruces Ave. Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Arrangements are with Getz Funeral Home 1410 E. Bowman Ave., Las Cruces NM 88001. Please visit www.GetzCares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Apr. 14, 2019
