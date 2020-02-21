|
Reymundo "Monos" H. Reyes
Mesilla - It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, brother grandfather, uncle and a dear friend, REYMUNDO "MONOS" H. REYES, age 60, of Mesilla on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He was born to Ricardo 0. and Amelia H. Reyes on September 3, 1959 in Las Cruces, NM. "Monos" as he was fondly known to his family and friends served his country honorably in the United States Army. He grew up a proud Mesillero and a proud Pittsburg Steelers Fan. Monos enjoyed watching and playing various sports throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing, camping, cooking and mostly building a fire to hang out around with his Mesillero friends. He especially enjoyed his morning visits and time spent with his Tio Yosi. Monos' generosity and kindness extended beyond his family. He was always willing to help out. He touched many hearts and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Those left to mourn his passing include his daughter, Dr. Savanna Bustos (Dr. Jerimiah) of Albuquerque; four sons, Rey Lopez (Yvonne), Christopher Lopez, twins, Richard and Isaiah Lopez all of Las Cruces; three brothers, Rudy Reyes (Jacqueline), Alex Reyes (Angela) all also of Las Cruces, and Ronnie Reyes (Delsi) of Tortugas, sister-in-law, Nora Foster of Euless, TX. Other survivors include six grandchildren (Eliana, Sonia, Gael, Gabriel, Mia, and Arianna) as well as his three nieces (Chelsea Elice Reyes, Alexis Shania Reyes, and Alayna Amelia Reyes); six nephews (Ricardo Dominique Reyes III, Christopher Joseph Reyes, Kenneth Cory Reyes, Jarred Rickey Reyes, Elijah Rey Reyes, and Noah Alejandro Reyes) as well as numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. Monos is preceded in death by his parents, Ricardo and Amelia; paternal grandparents, Refugio and Francisca Reyes; maternal grandmother, Petra Mares-Campos; maternal grandfather, Jose Hernandez; brothers, Ricardo "Rickey" Reyes Jr., Rojelio H. Reyes, and nephew; Reynaldo Reyes Jr.
Cremation will take place and Recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the Basilica of San Albino, 2070 Calle de Santiago where the Memorial Mass will be celebrated immediately thereafter with Reverend Chris Williams, officiating. Inurnment of Cremains will follow in San Albino Cemetery with military honors accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League-El Perro Diablo Detachment.
