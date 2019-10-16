|
|
Reynaldo L. Lucero
El Paso - Born February 24, 1934
Passed October 3, 2019
Funeral service took place on October 10, 2019 at Ft Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso TX.
Reynaldo was born in Mesilla NM to Willie and Isabel Lucero.
Reynaldo owned and operated Rey's Barber Shop in Mesilla.
Preceded in death were his parents Willie and Isabel Lucero, Wife Julia, Brothers Andres and Willie; Sisters Alicia, Corina and Dora. Survivors include one sister Estella.
Rest in Peace Uncle Rey. - Tito
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019