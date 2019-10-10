|
|
Rhoda Anderson
Las Cruces - Rhoda Mae Anderson passed away October 3, 2019, at the age of 88. She and her husband, Amil, who survives her, have lived in Las Cruces, NM, since 1996. They met at West Virginia University and were married at The Methodist Church in 1952. They recently celebrated their 67th anniversary.
Rhoda was born to Kathryn and Noel Sommerville in Clarksburg, WV, and is survived by her younger brother, Robert, with his wife, Helena, and family. Rhoda and Amil have three children, Amil Gregory of Ohio, Sandra Ann with her husband Mark of South Dakota, and Janie Sue with her husband Jeff of Colorado. There are five grandchildren and two great grandchildren as well as grand "kitty" Paco.
Earlier in her marriage, Rhoda was active in 4-H camps and was the clothing leader at the local club. Prior to living in Las Cruces, she and Amil lived and raised their children in Northfield, Minnesota. She earned her B.A. [Magna Cum Laude] in Religion at St. Olaf College and worked as the gift buyer at the college bookstore. Her "mid-life crisis" was celebrated by obtaining her master's degree in Theological Studies from St. John's University Seminary in Collegeville, MN. Subsequently, she was ordained by her church, Emmaus Baptist, in Northfield. Rhoda served on the church staff as well as being a Chaplain for the Northfield hospital skill care unit. In Las Cruces, Rhoda was active with the United Methodist Women's organization and held several offices.
Rhoda was very passionate in her love of cats and all things 'cat'. She and Amil raised and showed Persians and Himalayans, winning many local, national, and international awards. She supported a number of animal rescue and environmental concerns as well as Habitat for Humanity. Upon moving, in 2015, to the Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Village, she spent much of her time reading and shopping, and shopping and reading!
The memorial service will be held at St. Paul's UMC in Las Cruces at 2pm, Monday, October 14, 2019. The service will be directed by Rev. Darren Skinner assisted by Rev. Gorton Smith. Rhoda will be cremated, then interred in the Columbarium at the church. In lieu of flowers please make donations in memory of Rhoda, to St. Paul's UMC or The Cats' Meow Adoption Center, PO Box 3166, Las Cruces, NM 88003.
Rhoda Mae loved color. She would be pleased to have you wear some at her memorial.
Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019