Las Cruces - Our beloved Ricardo "Mott" Chavez has gone to be with the lord and to rejoin his cherished wife Sara. He passed in El Paso, TX at University Medical Center on Sunday August 11, 2019. He was born in Old Mesilla, NM on June 5, 1927 to Blas and Emma Lopez Chavez as one of seven brothers and sisters. Ricardo is preceded in death by his loving wife Sara, their infant son John Phillip Chavez, and his siblings Blas Chavez, Eloisa Sapien, Esther Alvarez, Cora Reyes, and Olivia Saenz. He is survived by his sister Martha Armijo, his three sons Richard Chavez (Mary), Greg Chavez (Rose), David Chavez (Ana), 6 grandchildren, and 15 great- grandchildren.
Ricardo was drafted into the Army in 1945, after turning 18. He wanted to join at the age of 17 but his parents would not give their consent. After bootcamp he served time abroad in China, Japan, and eventually Korea. During his time in the Army he received a WW II Victory Medal and an Army of Occupation medal. After serving his country for two years he was honorably discharged.
Ricardo married his high school sweetheart on September 3,1950. He was raised on a small farm where he learned the practice of farming and eventually bought his own land in Brazito, NM. In addition to farming he accepted a position at White Sands Missile Range as a logistician. After working at WSMR for 31 years he retired in 1983 with many awards. He then came out of retirement and went to work for New Mexico State University in special programs.
He chauffeured students and dignitaries to and from fieldtrips as well as to the airport, which he enjoyed immensely. He then retired for good to put on his grandpa hat fulltime.
Mott loved to travel as evidenced in their yearly trips to San Diego, CA and to Phoenix, AZ to visit his only brother. He also enjoyed working on their pecan orchard where he recruited the grandkids to help him. He grew up playing baseball and was very good at it. In his later years he enjoyed attending his grandkids games. Ricardo had a great 92 years as demonstrated by the many memories we all have of him. After Sara's passing, Ricardo was cared for by his entire family. Serving as pallbearers will be Ricardo Chavez, Javier Chavez, Jose Martinez Jr., Adrian Ceballos, Javier Chavez Jr., and Isaiah Moreno. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Marcella Chavez, Vanessa Chavez, Melissa Padilla, and Dominique Chavez as well as the great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9am followed by the service at 10am on Monday August 19, 2019. It will take place at La Paz Grahams located at 555 W. Amador Las Cruces, NM 88005.
Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens Cemetery located at 5140 W. Picacho Las Cruces, NM 88007.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home 555West Amador Las Cruces NM 88005
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 18, 2019