Ricardo Javier Telles, 68, of Escondido, California succumbed to pulmonary fibrosis on May 14, 2020, in Escondido, California. Ricardo was born in Anthony, NM to Serafin Ogas Telles and Alicia Morales Telles on September 17th, 1951. He attended Anthony Elementary in his early years as well as La Mesa Elementary. After the family moved to Ridgecrest California, he attended and graduated from Burroughs High School. In his senior year of high school, he, along with several of his close friends, enlisted in the United States Marines at the age of 17. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Rico loved the ocean so he made his home in the San Diego area. He continued his education and became an entrepreneur never afraid to try something challenging. Through his lifetime he was a private investigator, Border Patrol agent, real estate agent, car salesman, and actor. He found joy in helping people and did so in various ways for as long as his health allowed. Ricardo is preceded in death by his father, Serafin Ogas Telles, his mother Alicia Morales Telles, and his older brother, Serafin Telles Jr. Ricardo is survived by his wife Reyna Ambrosio, sisters Mary Helen Llanez and Ginger Valles, and his brother Edward Telles, his children Armando J. Telles, Alejandro V. Telles, Andrea E. Telles, Jonathan Telles, Isabella A. Telles Mitchell, Ricardo S. Telles, and Leonardo J. Telles. He is also survived by four grand-children, Sophie, Ariana, Sarah, and Ethan. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM. on June 20th, 2020 in Anthony, NM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church located at 224 Lincoln. Inurnment will follow at St. Anthony' Cemetery with full Military Honors presented by the New Mexico Council Color Guard.









