Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
575-527-2222
Richard Gonzales
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Vigil
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Baca's Funeral Chapels
300 East Boutz
Las Cruces, NM 88005
Richard A. Gonzales Obituary
Richard A. Gonzales

Dona Ana - Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, RICHARD A. GONZALES, age 63, of Doña Ana passed from this life on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Hatch on August 14, 1955 to Roman Gonzalez and Julia Camargo, Richard was a lifelong area resident. He was a former Police Officer with the Las Cruces Police Department and more recently a self-employed Diesel Mechanic. Richard was a member of the Catholic Church.

Those left to mourn his passing include a son, Richard Gonzales Jr. of Dallas, TX and daughter, Isabel; a daughter, Genevieve Gonzales of Phoenix, AZ and son, Nathan; three brothers, Ramon Gonzales, Ruben Gonzales (Sylvia) all of Las Cruces, Roque Gonzalez (Gina) of Las Vegas, NV; a sister, Rebecca Gonzalez-Rogers (Mark) of Fort Collins, CO. Other survivors include his former spouse, Karen Gonzales of Las Cruces; numerous step children, step grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Rodolfo Gonzalez and Robert Gonzales.

Visitation for Richard will begin at 6 PM Friday, August 16, 2019 in Baca's Funeral Chapel, 300 E. Boutz Road where the Prayer Vigil is scheduled for 7 PM. The Funeral Service will follow immediately thereafter with Deacon Manny Madrid officiating. Military honors will be accorded by Holloman Air Force Base Steel Talons Honor Guard. Cremation will take place and inurnment of cremains will be held at a later date.

Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 527-2222 Your exclusive providers for "Veterans and Family Memorial Care."
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Aug. 15, 2019
