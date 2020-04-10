|
Richard Allen Keding Jr.
Las Cruces - RICHARD ALLEN KEDING JR., 43, lifelong resident of Las Cruces passed away Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. He was born November 21, 1976 to Richard Sr. and Audrey Graves Keding. A plumber by trade and he tried to be a friend to all.
Those left to mourn his passing include his father; son, Kody Keding; two daughters, Brianna Keding and Latisha Smith; two grandchildren, Brayden Smith and Kenzie Smith; sisters, Samantha Keding and Audrey Ann Keding; his grandmother, Jewel Graves, all of Las Cruces.
Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Melissa Eddy-Keding; his mother, Audrey E. Keding; his brother, Larry Keding; maternal grandfather, Oliver Graves; his paternal grandparents, Carl and Helen Keding, as well as cousins, aunts and uncles.
Cremation will take place and a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020