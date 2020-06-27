Richard Bruce Buck
Las Cruces - RICHARD BRUCE BUCK, 61, of Las Cruces passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at La Posada-Mesilla Valley Hospice, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on March 15, 1959 in Santa Fe, NM to Robert and Doskie Watts Buck. Richard was a Registered Nurse in the Healthcare Industry.
He leaves behind three sons, Tony McLaughlin of Las Cruces, NM; Michael Buck Goodrich (RaeAnn) of Fort Worth, TX; Christopher Goodrich (Teresa) Indiana; two daughters, Angelia Buck (Amer Al-Anazi); and Samantha Rios (Rene) of Las Cruces, NM; three brothers, Stephen Buck (Paula) of Las Cruces; Robert Buck (Hope) of Alamogordo, and Randy Buck of Roswell, NM. Other survivors include ten grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Doskie Watts Buck.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private memorial service was held.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory, 300 E. Boutz Road, 575-527-2222.
