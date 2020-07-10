Richard "Dick" Charles Hollingshead



Richard "Dick" Charles Hollingshead, born September 11, 1933, at West Point Station Hospital, Highland Falls, New York passed away July 5th in Albuquerque, New Mexico due to complications from heart surgery.



Our dad loved life, he was a great husband, avid golfer, businessman, Navy Veteran and a terrific grandfather and great grandfather. Our dad was the most compassionate, patient, loving, smart man on this planet. Dad had an amazing sense of humor and I hear he loved to tell off color jokes on the golf course with his buddies. He was always making others smile and cracking jokes. He was proud of all of us, but most proud of his two grandsons following his legacy in the US Navy and one joining the US Army. Our dad was the most devoted husband on the planet - lovingly referred to as "Sweet Richard". We are always eager to share he and mom married after only knowing each other 10 days and still married today for 64 years!



Dick is survived by his wife, Eve, daughters Donna Hollingshead, Terri McNally, and his son Mickey (Ann) Hollingshead, 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sisters Diane McCue (Donald) and Elaine Baker (Edward), his cousin Nancy (Robert). He is preceded in death by his brother Bill and his mother Margaret.



We are planning a Celebration in his honor at Picacho Hills Country Club sometime in August.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store