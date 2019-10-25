|
Richard "Rick" Coca
Las Cruces - RICHARD "RICK" COCA, age 92, of Las Cruces passed from this life on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Village of Northrise. He was born January 16, 1927 in Fort Lupton, Colorado to Daniel J. Coca and Mary Lucero. "Rick" as he was fondly known to his family and friends served his country honorably in the United States Army during World War II and retired in 1986 as a Railroad Agent from Southern Pacific Railroad.
Those left to mourn his passing include his children, Randall Coca, Donna Coca and Lydia Coca; two granddaughters, Melissa Villalobos and Audrianna Coca as well as nine great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Coca; a son, Richard D. Coca and his longtime partner, Ruby Zuraski.
At Mr. Coca's request cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service will be held Saturday (today), October 26, 2019 at 11 AM in Las Cruces First Assembly of God, 5605 Bataan Memorial West with Pastor Wayne White officiating. Military honors will be accorded by a New Mexico National Guard Honor Guard and the Marine Corps League - El Perro Diablo Detachment.
Entrusted to the care of Baca's Funeral Chapels of Las Cruces and Sunset Crematory
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019