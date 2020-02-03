Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
University Presbyterian Church of Las Cruces
Richard Dale Obituary
Richard Dale

Las Cruces - Richard Hanby Dale

Richard Hanby Dale passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at Mesilla Valley Hospice in Las Cruces, New Mexico after a brief illness.

Dick was born on June 8, 1936 in Wilmington Delaware to Sarah Hanby and Oliver Collins Dale.

Dick grew up in Delaware and Maryland and received his BS in Mathematics from the University of Maryland in 1957. When Dick set out from Maryland to come to New Mexico, his father was heard to remark that "He'lI be back soon, there's nothing green out there'. Despite numerous car breakdowns, Dick not only arrived, he never looked back.

He arrived in Las Cruces to accept a graduate assistantship position at NMSU. He received his MS in mathematics from NMSU. He was later employed at WSMR where he developed software for tracking missiles and processing radar data. Dick also taught computer science for NMSU for about 10 years.

Dick married Jeanette Mae "Jan" Ackison in Las Cruces, NM in 1976 and welcomed her son Parron to the family.

Dick had a passion for knowledge, was well-read and widely traveled. He and Jan enjoyed taking trips together and later Dick continued those trips with Parron.

He was active in the Masonic Lodge and was twice a Master of Jornada Lodge #70, A.F. and A.M (1980 and 1985). Dick participated actively in the WSMR Toastmasters Club earning debate honors. But, most of all, Dick will be remembered for the way he regaled his friends and acquaintances with stories and unusual facts from his reading and traveling experiences. His gentle nature, friendly manner and wit led to a large number of friends and many hours of give and take. Dick knew many people and was a friend and kind to all.

Dick's wife Jan predeceased him in 2014. He is survived by a brother, Oliver Bruce Dale and wife Mary Ann of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; nephew Christopher Bruce Dale of Kingston, Rhode Island; niece Jennifer Ellen Dale of Bonita Springs, Florida; stepson Parron Ackison of the home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to University Presbyterian Church or the Mesilla Valley Hospice. A visitation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Getz Funeral Home. Funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2 pm at University Presbyterian Church of Las Cruces, with interment immediately following at Masonic Cemetery.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com to sign the local online guest book.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020
