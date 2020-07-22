Richard Eugene Berry



On June 4, 2020, a gate was open into Glory for Richard Berry, born April 5, 1935. He was 85 years of age. Richard grew up in Deming, NM where he graduated from Deming High School. He proudly served in the United States Air Force. After the Air Force, he became a teacher. Richard retired from teaching at Gadsden Junior High School.



Welcoming to God's Presence was his parents, Olin and Stella Berry and stepson James Griffith. He will be greatly missed by his wife Ollie Berry, and his children, Debora (Brad) Lorang; Richard (Heather) Berry; Donald Berry all of Cascade Locks, Oregan; Michael (Sarah) Berry of LaRue, Ohio; and Matthew (Jennifer) Berry of Hobbs, NM. Stepchildren: Ricky (Roxann) Griffith of La Mesa, NM; Marilyn Griffith; Randy (Shelia) Griffith all of Las Cruces, NM; and daughter-in-law Brenda Griffith of La Luz, NM. Richard had several grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved very much.



Per his wishes, cremation has taken place. Richard was a rock in the stream of life for his family. His hard work and dedication were passed on to his children. His love for life brightened and touched many lives. He lived a good and happy life helping others. He will be remembered by all.









