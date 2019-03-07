|
Richard Gantz
Las Cruces - RICHARD DALE GANTZ, 86, of Las Cruces entered eternal life Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was born January 29, 1933 in Pampa, Texas to Herman and Luevilla Gantz.
Dale, as he was fondly known to his family and friends, led his Pampa High School to a Texas State Championship division win, followed by a four-year scholarship with the New Mexico A & M Aggies football team. While at New Mexico A & M (which later became NMSU), he met his bride, Joe Ann Garrett, from Deming, NM; who also attended New Mexico A & M on scholarship. They married on August 8, 1954 and spent 64 amazing years together.
Dale honorably served his country as a Captain in the Infantry Amy Reserve from 1956 to 1965. He coached high school football and later worked refining experiments for the US government while at Physical Science Laboratory at NMSU. Dale retired from MacArthur Elementary where he took great pleasure in teaching. Dale loved kids.
He loved the outdoors and was a sportsman. He served his community in various organizations and helped to establish Mesilla Valley Raceway in the early days; serving for a time as President. The success he enjoyed with Rex Moore and the Black #40 Modified Racecar are remembered by old-timers, the building of the ONLY and Unique BUSON (A 1937 Buick and a 1934 Hudson. These cars were cut in half and rearranged with his dear friend Pete Mazza so that the Buick, with its straight 8 engine, was the front of the car and the Hudson was the back of the car. It even had a Rumble Seat incorporated in the back). It is a classic and beautiful ride!
He had a lifelong devotion to his large loving family and enjoyed eating and visiting with friends. We will always miss him and his big blue eyes!
He and Joe Ann loved worshiping the Lord at Fairacres Baptist Church where he served as deacon and they have been longtime members.
Survivors include his adoring wife, Joe Ann; a son, Sid and wife Reba; daughter, Carey Murphey and husband, Bobby; daughter-in-law, Gloria Gantz of Odessa. Other survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Dot and Jim Doughtery; his sister-in-law, Robin Gantz of Atlanta, GA; nine grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren, and a great great-grandchild as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dale was preceded in death by his son, Durward Kent Gantz; his sister, Mary Lou Moen and his brother, David Kent Gantz.
A celebration of Dale's life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 AM at Fairacres Baptist Church followed by a meal and fellowship for family and friends at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Fairacres Baptist Church, 5700 W. Picacho Avenue, Las Cruces, NM 88007.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News on Mar. 7, 2019