Richard M. Ingram
Richard M. Ingram, 88, of Greeley, formerly of Silver City, NM passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
He was born March 18, 1931 in Indian Head, MD to Roy Lee and Margaret Louise (Hardie) Ingram. He moved to Silver City, NM at the age of 10.
Richard served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged after 2 years of active duty prior to the Korean Conflict taking place.
Richard married Marion Gruitzner and they had two daughters, later divorcing.
He worked in law enforcement for 22 years before retiring.
His hobbies included flying ROC planes, bowling, watching NASCAR, driving stock cars and his Washington Redskins. His grandkids and great-grandkids were the most important to him.
Richard was a member of the Elks and American Legion in Silver City.
Survivors include his daughter, Vickie (Robert) Broyles of Ault, CO, 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren and expecting his first great, great-grandchild in May.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, 2 sisters and his brother.
Life Celebration 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Adamson with a luncheon to follow. Inurnment will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery in the spring 2020.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Dec. 12 to Dec. 20, 2019