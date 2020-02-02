|
Richard Neil Galloway
Las Cruces - Colonel Richard (Rich) Neil Galloway, age 73, passed away peacefully on early Saturday, February 1st, at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with his family by his side. He was born on Feb. 25, 1946 in Roswell, New Mexico to Richard Galloway and Cordie Galloway.
Rich graduated from Manzano High School in Albuquerque before attending New Mexico State University. After graduation from NMSU he joined the Air Force. He served as a pilot in Vietnam, served as a safety officer in Phoenix, served in Turkey during the height of the Cold War, served in the Pentagon during the invasion of Panama and Operation Desert Storm, served as a deputy base commander at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C., served as a base commander at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, and combat support group commander in Saudi Arabia. He served in the Air Force for 30 years before retiring in Las Cruces.
Rich was active in his community, serving as president of the home-owner's association of Butterfield II in Picacho Hills. He loved exercising, travelling, watching Jeopardy, watching the news, and reading about the nation's founding fathers. He was a loving father to two sons and one daughter, and a grandfather to six children. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Galloway.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020