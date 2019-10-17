Services
Getz Funeral Home
1410 E. BOWMAN AVE.
Las Cruces, NM 88001-3001
(575) 526-2419
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Oleson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Oleson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Oleson Obituary
Richard Oleson

Las Cruces - Richard Oleson; 85, of Las Cruces died on Saturday, October 12,2019. He was born to Paul and Hilda Oleson on November 22, 1933 in Berlin, New Hampshire. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and was a member of the Air Force Ski Jumping team. He left the service in 1956 and came to White Sands Missile Range as a reservist then worked for 36 years in roles in the electronics and testing fields until his retirement in 1993.

Rick married Helene Bjerke on November 25, 1959. They raised two sons, Scott and Paul.

He loved the Las Cruces area - its climate, scenery and nature. He enjoyed golf and was a member of the Aztec Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite Temple.

Rick is survived by his wife Helene, his sons Paul and Scott and his grandchildren Shawn, Mixson, Phifer and Shelby.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or Scottish Rite Temple.

Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, corner of Solano and Bowman Ave. To sign our local online guestbook please log on to www.GetzCares.com
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now