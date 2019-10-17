|
Richard Oleson
Las Cruces - Richard Oleson; 85, of Las Cruces died on Saturday, October 12,2019. He was born to Paul and Hilda Oleson on November 22, 1933 in Berlin, New Hampshire. He joined the Air Force in 1952 and was a member of the Air Force Ski Jumping team. He left the service in 1956 and came to White Sands Missile Range as a reservist then worked for 36 years in roles in the electronics and testing fields until his retirement in 1993.
Rick married Helene Bjerke on November 25, 1959. They raised two sons, Scott and Paul.
He loved the Las Cruces area - its climate, scenery and nature. He enjoyed golf and was a member of the Aztec Masonic Lodge and the Scottish Rite Temple.
Rick is survived by his wife Helene, his sons Paul and Scott and his grandchildren Shawn, Mixson, Phifer and Shelby.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be sent to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or Scottish Rite Temple.
Published in Las Cruces Sun-News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019